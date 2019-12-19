This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: Is it possible to have a green Christmas?

That’s what we’re asking in this week’s episode.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 7:30 AM
CHRISTMAS TIME IS a time for giving, a time for receiving… and time for wondering about the impact your festivities are having on the environment. 

At least, that’s what Christmas in 2019 is like, given that this year saw Greta Thunberg and her climate strikes taking hold across the globe; Extinction Rebellion protests begin in earnest; and the US pull out officially from the Paris climate accord.

We’ve been running a Green Christmas series on TheJournal.ie over the past few weeks, so we wanted to take a deeper look at things for this week’s podcast.

This week, our producer Aoife Barry steps into Sinéad O’Carroll’s shoes and presents the show. She interviews reporter Dominic McGrath and Pat Kane of Reuzi.ie about how listeners can have a ‘green Christmas’. They ask just what does ‘green’ mean anyway, and whether big changes are necessary if you want to have a more environmentally-friendly Christmas this year – and in the future. 

From wrapping paper to Christmas gifts, they examine what are the best options to go for.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Green Christmas is supported by Volvo, a car manufacturer which has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040.

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operators Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Dominic McGrath. Design by Palash Somani.

Aoife Barry
