The Explainer: How has the pandemic affected house prices in Ireland?

Economist Ronan Lyons explains on this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 7:20 AM
HAS THE PANDEMIC affected house prices in Ireland?

That’s the question on a lot of people’s lips over the past few months. In March, the Daft report showed that house prices jumped by an average of €20,000 in the last 12 months as supply fell significantly.

And earlier this month, our reporter Órla Ryan spoke to first-time buyers about their experiences. One said he had seen a house sell for €120k more than its asking price. Other buyers spoke about the impact of Level 5 restrictions, which mean houses can’t be viewed until they go sale agreed. 

On this week’s podcast, we sat down with Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College, and asked him our burning questions about house prices and the pandemic. How much have they gone up by? Is this like the Celtic Tiger? Should you buy a house right now – or wait? Here’s what he had to say.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.

