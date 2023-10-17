The Explainer: What would an Israeli ground offensive look like?

AS THE LATEST conflict in the Middle East carries on between Israel and militant-group Hamas, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) look to be gearing up for a ground offensive in The Gaza Strip.

Last week, Israeli officials called for the immediate evacuation of 1.1 million people – a tasked that was deemed “impossible” by many international agencies and even an IDF spokesperson.

The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to around 2,750 since Hamas’s deadly attack on southern Israel last week, the Gaza health ministry said.

Some 9,700 people have also been injured as Israel continued its air campaign on targets in the Palestinian coastal enclave, the Hamas-controlled ministry added.

Advertisement

Over the border, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has said the Israeli death toll is more than 1,400.

Regardless of what happens next those figures will increase further: unarmed non-combatant civilians will be killed as the IDF begins its mission to fight Hamas inside Gaza.

But it will be an operation not without its challenges for Israeli soldiers and will see plenty of those troops killed also.

On The Explainer this week, The Journal‘s News Correspondent Niall O’Connor speaks on what is likely to happen during an Israeli military ground offensive in Gaza?

How did we get to this point? What tactics are at play? What’s happening currently? And what might be the fall out of this?

Read Next Related Reads Urban warfare: What will happen during an Israeli military ground offensive in Gaza?

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior media producer Nicky Ryan, producer Muiris O’Cearbhaill and editor Christine Bohan.