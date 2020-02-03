This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
WIN: Tickets for our first live recording of The Explainer podcast

We’ll be asking the question: How does Ireland end up with the politicians it has?

By Aoife Barry Monday 3 Feb 2020, 6:00 PM
Wed 6:04 PM 12,678 Views 5 Comments
THIS COMING WEDNESDAY evening, 5 February, we’ll be bringing our The Explainer podcast to a live audience for the first time.

Panellists including journalist and broadcaster Lise Hand and Professor Gary Murphy, Associate Professor of Politics at DCU, and Maynooth University’s election guru Adrian Kavanagh will be grilled by podcast host Sinéad O’Carroll at the Dublin city venue Crow Street, as we answer this question:

“How does Ireland end up with the politicians it has?”

From the power of PR-STV to people’s attachment to political parties, we’ll discuss the ins and outs of how voting in Ireland gives us the government we have.

We’ll be doing all this with an eye to the upcoming general election the following Saturday, 8 February.

This will be the 50th episode of The Explainer, which was recently picked by Apple as one of the 25 Best Listens of 2019.

Fancy yourself an election wonk, politics nerd, or just want to hear some smart people explain Irish politics in an accessible way? Then this is the episode for you. (And if you can’t make it, we’ll be podcasting it the same week.)

Plus, those attending will get a chance to have their say who should be Taoiseach, with help from our pollster team.

How to win

We have a limited amount of pairs of tickets to give away for the event.

If you want to be entered into the draw, simply:

  • Email your name, county, and your favourite episode of The Explainer to competitions@thejournal.ie

Entry closes at midnight on Friday 31 January. 

