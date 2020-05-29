The Explainer: Why is Daniel Kinahan back in the news again?

DANIEL KINAHAN HAS been back in the news again recently – but why?

That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s The Explainer podcast.

You may remember Kinahan was in the news back in 2016, when it is believed the boxing promoter was the intended target of the 2016 Regency Hotel shooting. But he has been in the news again lately after it emerged that he had been appointed as a special advisor for a sports company in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, a song about him by a UK rap artist and a YouTube video depicting the Regency shooting appeared online.

Daniel Kinahan has no criminal convictions. However, he is wanted for questioning in relation to a number of serious offences, including conspiracy to murder and drug crimes.

On this week’s podcast, TheJournal.ie reporter Garreth McNamee talks us through this story, including what was recently heard in the Special Criminal Court and High Court about Kinahan, as well as looking at the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Meanwhile, The42.ie reporter Gavan Casey gives us an insight into Kinahan’s role in the world of boxing. We also look at how the rap song and YouTube video were released by individuals who aimed to give a new perspective on Kinahan and the Regency shooting.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O'Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Garreth McNamee of TheJournal.ie and Gavan Casey of The42.ie.