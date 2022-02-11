#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: What’s driving the rising prices in Ireland?

Listen in to hear what it has to do with inflation – and what inflation is – on this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Friday 11 Feb 2022, 6:00 PM
AFTER TWO YEARS of a pandemic, the country is due a bit of relief – but as the last few weeks have shown, we’re instead dealing with a period of rising prices and interest rates.

Inflation has been rising and as a consequence the cost of living has been rising, so much so that the government had to step in and announce measures to deal with it.

On Thursday, we got the announcement that there would be a €200 energy rebate for people across the country, as well as a temporary 20% discount on public transport, amongst other measures.

But what’s causing all this – and what impact is it having on some of the country’s most vulnerable people? On this week’s episode, business reporter Ian Curran explains the story behind the rising inflation – including what inflation means. We’re also joined by Tricia Keilthy from St Vincent de Paul, who tells us what the charity is seeing in terms of how all this is affecting those in poverty or difficult financial situations.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry. 

