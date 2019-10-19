This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: What are Northern Ireland’s abortion laws and how might they be changing?

We look at how legislation passed in Westminster is set to change abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 7:30 AM
NORTHERN IRELAND IS going through a lot politically right now – although there is a Brexit deal, there are still a lot of questions about what life will be like for those living in the north afterwards.

On top of that, there is no Stormont Assembly – and there hasn’t been for over two and a half years.

There has been a little talk of direct rule. But that will all change soon, because over the summer MPs in Westminster voted for an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.

With that date falling in just a few days’ time, for this week’s podcast we wanted to ask: What does all this mean? Does the amendment have wider implications for how laws are made for NI? And how would the laws be implemented?

To answer those questions Sinéad O’Carroll is joined in studio by executive producer – and deputy editor of TheJournal.ie – Christine Bohan, along with solicitor and volunteer with Alliance for Choice Sarah Creighton.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Christine Bohan, guest was Sarah Creighton. Design by Palash Somani.

