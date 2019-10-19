The Explainer: What are Northern Ireland’s abortion laws and how might they be changing?

NORTHERN IRELAND IS going through a lot politically right now – although there is a Brexit deal, there are still a lot of questions about what life will be like for those living in the north afterwards.

On top of that, there is no Stormont Assembly – and there hasn’t been for over two and a half years.

There has been a little talk of direct rule. But that will all change soon, because over the summer MPs in Westminster voted for an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.

With that date falling in just a few days’ time, for this week’s podcast we wanted to ask: What does all this mean? Does the amendment have wider implications for how laws are made for NI? And how would the laws be implemented?

To answer those questions Sinéad O’Carroll is joined in studio by executive producer – and deputy editor of TheJournal.ie – Christine Bohan, along with solicitor and volunteer with Alliance for Choice Sarah Creighton.

