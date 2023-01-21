The Explainer: Who is Andrew Tate?

THE NAME ANDREW Tate is very well known among some users of the internet – and entirely unknown to others.

But it’s been the focus of numerous headlines over the past few months – first, some were interrogating why he was becoming so popular despite misogynistic and troubling content. Then the coverage took a sharp turn earlier this month when he was arrested, alongside his brother, in Romania.

Andrew Tate is accused of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape. Tate, who is reported to have lived in Romania since 2017, has previously been banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Joining us to explain more about Tate, the ‘manosphere’ he is part of, and the potential impact of his content is Dr Debbie Ging, who is associate professor of Digital Media and Gender in the School of Communication at Dublin City University.

Advertisement

Also on the podcast is our reporter Diarmuid Pepper, who talks to us about this article he did about teacher’s concerns about the influence of Tate on their students.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.