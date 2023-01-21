Advertisement

Saturday 21 January 2023
# Podcast
The Explainer: Who is Andrew Tate?
Listen in to hear Dr Debbie Ging of Dublin City University explain more about the controversial online figure.
1 hour ago

THE NAME ANDREW Tate is very well known among some users of the internet – and entirely unknown to others.

But it’s been the focus of numerous headlines over the past few months – first, some were interrogating why he was becoming so popular despite misogynistic and troubling content. Then the coverage took a sharp turn earlier this month when he was arrested, alongside his brother, in Romania. 

Andrew Tate is accused of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape. Tate, who is reported to have lived in Romania since 2017, has previously been banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

Joining us to explain more about Tate, the ‘manosphere’ he is part of, and the potential impact of his content is Dr Debbie Ging, who is associate professor of Digital Media and Gender in the School of Communication at Dublin City University.

Also on the podcast is our reporter Diarmuid Pepper, who talks to us about this article he did about teacher’s concerns about the influence of Tate on their students. 

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll. 

Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
