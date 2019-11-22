This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 November, 2019
The Explainer: What is antibiotic resistance and why should we be concerned about it?

It’s here in Ireland, and we look at why.

By Aoife Barry Friday 22 Nov 2019, 5:00 PM
THE TERM ANTIBIOTIC resistance might sound a bit futuristic – but it’s something that’s very much an issue in the here and now.

As we explore in this week’s The Explainer podcast, it refers to certain bacteria becoming immune to the antibiotics that are usually used to treat them. This can result in health issues for patients, and dangerous superbugs.

If you want to get up to speed on what antibiotic resistance is, what it means for you as an individual, and what is being done about it, this episode is for you.

Maria Delaney, investigative reporter with Noteworthy, is joined by Professor of biology Fiona Walsh from Maynooth University to talk us through the topic. 

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

We also discuss one of the most dangerous superbugs, CPE, in this episode. Our colleagues at Noteworthy have just published a proposal to investigate why it is continuing to spread in Irish hospitals.  

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, technical operator Brian O’Toole, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Maria Delaney from Noteworthy, guest was Fiona Walsh, professor at Maynooth University. Design by Palash Somani.

Aoife Barry
