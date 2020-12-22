#Open journalism No news is bad news

The Explainer: RTÉ's Brian O'Donovan on reporting in Trump's America - and what 2021 holds for Biden

We talk to the Washington Correspondent about the past year.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 8:00 AM
BRIAN O’DONOVAN has been a familiar face on RTÉ news programmes over the last few years, but particularly this year.

The Washington Correspondent was counted on to bring the story of the US election alive for RTÉ viewers and listeners on news bulletins as the race hotted up. He was also there to keep people updated on the spread of coronavirus across the States, and Trump’s attitude to the pandemic.

So who better to talk us through the year in Trump than O’Donovan, a Corkonian who took on the role from Caitriona Perry in 2018.

On this week’s podcast, we talk to O’Donovan about Trump’s approach to the election, the changes he’s seen in the USA, Trump’s wins and losses, how Biden will approach his role, and more. 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Aoife Barry
