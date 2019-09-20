This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: Why is chemsex in the news in Ireland and the UK?

We look at what chemsex is, and the role the drugs GHB and crystal meth play in it.

By Aoife Barry Friday 20 Sep 2019, 8:00 PM
THE USE OF the highly addictive drug GHB is on the rise in Ireland – so much so that referrals for detoxification have jumped by over 55% last year.

The drug is connected to chemsex, a practice usually associated with men who have sex with men. It often involves multiple people and can lead to sexual encounters that last for hours or days. 

At TheJournal.ie, our reporter Órla Ryan has been keeping up with the latest on the situation with chemsex and the connected issues with the drug GHB:

The situation around chemsex and GHB are what we explore in this week’s The Explainer.

A chemsex working group has been set up in Dublin to bring together the different experts who deal with people who take part in chemsex and use GHB – from sexual health groups to drug taskforces. Two of the members of that working group, Dr Kiran Santlal, registrar in psychiatry of substance misuse at the National Drug Treatment Centre (NDTC) and Graham Ryall, treatment services coordinator at the Rialto Community Drug Team, join Órla Ryan and presenter Sinéad O’Carroll to discuss the topic. 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Órla Ryan. Design by Palash Somani.

