This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: What does defunding the police mean?

Protesters in the US have been asking people to ‘defund the police’, but what does that mean? That’s what we’re asking on the podcast this week.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 8:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,722 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5119486

FOLLOWING THE TRAGIC killing of George Floyd, protests erupted across the United States and indeed in a number of major cities across the world. 

During the US protests, the phrase ‘defund the police’ became a rallying cry. But what does ‘defund the police’ mean, and how could it work in practice?

To answer this question and help an Irish audience understand the US context, The Explainer speaks this week to reporter Matthew Yglesias of Vox, who recently wrote about the topic.

In his interview with presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, Yglesias explains what the phrase ‘defund the police’ means, and puts into context the current situation with policing in the US.

(We also covered the death of George Floyd, and what it could mean for the US, in last week’s podcast.)

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guest was Matthew Yglesias. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie