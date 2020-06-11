The Explainer: What does defunding the police mean?

FOLLOWING THE TRAGIC killing of George Floyd, protests erupted across the United States and indeed in a number of major cities across the world.

During the US protests, the phrase ‘defund the police’ became a rallying cry. But what does ‘defund the police’ mean, and how could it work in practice?

To answer this question and help an Irish audience understand the US context, The Explainer speaks this week to reporter Matthew Yglesias of Vox, who recently wrote about the topic.

In his interview with presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, Yglesias explains what the phrase ‘defund the police’ means, and puts into context the current situation with policing in the US.

(We also covered the death of George Floyd, and what it could mean for the US, in last week’s podcast.)

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guest was Matthew Yglesias. Design by Palash Somani.