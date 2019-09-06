This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: Who is Dominic Cummings?

In this week’s episode of The Explainer,

By Aoife Barry Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:00 PM
50 minutes ago 3,595 Views 6 Comments
DOMINIC CUMMINGS. IS he, as some suggest, the disruptor’s disruptor – strategically single minded and ideologically iconoclastic?

Or is he an unelected foul mouthed liability who has no place at the heart of a conservative Downing Street.

On this week’s episode of TheJournal.ie’s podcast, we look at Boris Johnson’s special adviser, his career, and what he might be up to in Downing Street.

To help make some sense of Cummings and his very important and strategic role, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined in studio by our Brexit reporter Grainne Ni Aodha, and Dr Kevin Cunningham, TU Dublin politics lecturer.

We also chat to Tom Chivers, science writer and journalist, to get his thoughts on what makes Cummings tick.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani. Edited and recorded by Andy Roberts.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie