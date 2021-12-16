The Explainer: Is Euroscepticism stronger or weaker after Brexit?

BREXIT MEANS BREXIT, but it hasn’t meant getting a swift exit.

In fact, the whole process of the UK leaving the European Union has been tortuously slow, with years of debates in the House of Commons, intense talks on technicalities and numerous 11th-hour deals. Of course, it hasn’t even been finished yet – and it’s not clear that the British economy has even benefitted from the exit.

The UK isn’t the only country that isn’t a fan of being an EU member – there are still prominent anti-EU figures across member states. But has that been dampened down by all that Brexit drama, or has Brexit shown Eurosceptics that it can be done – even if it is a bit messy?

That’s what we’ll be focusing on in this episode of the Explainer podcast. The latest The Good Information Project cycle on The Journal has been looking at the post-Brexit relationships between Ireland, the UK and the EU, and project manager of TGIP, Brian Whelan, tells us more on this week’s episode.

But we’ll also be joined by EuroNews Europe Correspondent Shona Murray, who talks us through what Euroscepticism is, where it stands right now, and what the future for the EU looks like.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ní Aodha, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.