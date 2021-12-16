#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 16 December 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: Is Euroscepticism stronger or weaker after Brexit?

Has Britain’s experience been a motivating force – or turned people off?

By Aoife Barry Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 6:00 PM
44 minutes ago 469 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5632429

BREXIT MEANS BREXIT, but it hasn’t meant getting a swift exit.

In fact, the whole process of the UK leaving the European Union has been tortuously slow, with years of debates in the House of Commons, intense talks on technicalities and numerous 11th-hour deals. Of course, it hasn’t even been finished yet – and it’s not clear that the British economy has even benefitted from the exit.

The UK isn’t the only country that isn’t a fan of being an EU member – there are still prominent anti-EU figures across member states. But has that been dampened down by all that Brexit drama, or has Brexit shown Eurosceptics that it can be done – even if it is a bit messy?

That’s what we’ll be focusing on in this episode of the Explainer podcast. The latest The Good Information Project cycle on The Journal has been looking at the post-Brexit relationships between Ireland, the UK and the EU, and project manager of TGIP, Brian Whelan, tells us more on this week’s episode. 

But we’ll also be joined by EuroNews Europe Correspondent Shona Murray, who talks us through what Euroscepticism is, where it stands right now, and what the future for the EU looks like.  

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ní Aodha, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie