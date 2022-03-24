#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 24 March 2022
The Explainer: How secure is Ireland’s food supply?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused disruptions to global wheat supplies, which in turn has caused prices to surge. Russia also produces a significant proportion of the key ingredients in fertilisers.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 674 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5719780

FOR MANY PEOPLE in Ireland, the closest they’ve come in recent years to a national food shortage was the empty bread shelves at the supermarket in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

But what might have seemed almost quaint back then – though most definitely not for those who consistently experience food insecurity in their lives – is now a broader issue across Ireland. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had devastating consequences for the Ukrainian people. The effect on the rest of the world pales in comparison, but there has been an impact - sanctions on Russia have led to global disruptions to wheat supplies, which in turn has caused prices to surge. 

There’s a potential knock-on effect for meat and dairy if farmers are saddled with additional costs for their livestock feed. Russia also produces a significant proportion of the key ingredients in fertilisers.

European leaders are scrambling to put plans in place, and in Ireland the government is introducing supports for farmers, asking them to plant wheat, barley and other grains.

But how worried should we be about Ireland’s food security – and what can be done to limit the disruption? To discuss this, our presenter Michelle Hennessy is joined this week by Trevor Donnellan, head of economics and surveys at Teagasc, the agriculture and food development authority.

Listen here for more:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

About the author:

Aoife Barry
