Thursday 21 May, 2020
The Explainer: 100 days after the election, what's happening with government formation?

Yep, we still don’t have a government yet… we take a look at what’s going on.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 21 May 2020, 6:30 PM
IT’S BEEN OVER 100 days since the general election, but still we have no government.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at why. 

Our political correspondent Christina Finn talks us through what the main sticking points have been in the talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and whether we’ll definitely see the Green Party joining them to government.

Gavan Reilly, Virgin Media political correspondent and host of On The Record on Newstalk, joins us for the second time on the podcast (again on the topic of government formation) to give us insight into how a ‘caretaker’ government works, what role the Seanad plays in all this, and how things might play out for the next few months. 

They also discuss with presenter Sinéad O’Carroll what impact Covid-19 could have had, and if our PR-STV voting system could have a role to play in all this.

You’ll find this week’s podcast in all the usual places. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinead O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. This week’s guests were TheJournal.ie political correspondent Christina Finn and Virgin Media and Newstalk reporter and presenter Gavan Reilly. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

