The Explainer: 100 days after the election, what's happening with government formation?

IT’S BEEN OVER 100 days since the general election, but still we have no government.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer podcast, we take a look at why.

Our political correspondent Christina Finn talks us through what the main sticking points have been in the talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and whether we’ll definitely see the Green Party joining them to government.

Gavan Reilly, Virgin Media political correspondent and host of On The Record on Newstalk, joins us for the second time on the podcast (again on the topic of government formation) to give us insight into how a ‘caretaker’ government works, what role the Seanad plays in all this, and how things might play out for the next few months.

They also discuss with presenter Sinéad O’Carroll what impact Covid-19 could have had, and if our PR-STV voting system could have a role to play in all this.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

