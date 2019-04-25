This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: Why has Ireland had a 208% increase in measles cases?

In the next episode of our weekly podcast, we look at why cases of the illness are increasing in Ireland and other countries, despite a vaccination which prevents it.

By Christine Bohan Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 11:15 AM
MEASLES IS BACK in the news this week after Italy reintroduced a law banning children from attending creches and nursery schools if they have not been vaccinated. 

There has been a resurgence in measles in recent years – Ireland is one of 98 countries around the world which saw an increase in cases last year, with 136,000 deaths attributed to the disease. 

In the second episode of our new weekly podcast The Explainer, we go on a deep dive into why that is with guests Dr Ciara Kelly from Newstalk, cancer researcher Dr David Robert Grimes, and TheJournal.ie reporter Órla Ryan. 

The episode looks at whether mandatory vaccination works and if it should be introduced in Ireland, the role of social media in measles outbreaks, and why people who get vaccinated can still get measles. 

“We’re in major trouble because you will see it spread like wildfire and that’s the difficulty,” says Kelly. 

The Explainer was the #2 podcast in the Apple podcast charts in Ireland within several hours of the first episode being released last Sunday, and the #1 podcast in the News and Politics category. 

You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunes, Spotify, TuneIn, AcastPodBean, Podcast Republic, and Stitcher.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Ideas, thoughts, or feedback? Email podcasts@thejournal.ie 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan and contributing reporter Órla Ryan. Thanks to our guests Ciara Kelly and David Robert Grimes. Design by Palash Somani. 

Christine Bohan
@ChristineBohan
christine@thejournal.ie

