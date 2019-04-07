This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: Why is John Delaney in the news so much right now?

In the latest episode of our weekly podcast, we look at the reasons why the FAI’s John Delaney has been the focus of media attention of late.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 4:30 PM
HE’S NOT A professional sports person, but John Delaney is one of the most well-known names in Irish sport.

The longtime head of the Football Association of Ireland – the FAI – followed in the footsteps of his father Joe to get involved in the organisation. He held the role treasurer of the FAI before moving on to become its chief executive.

However, earlier this month he moved from the role to become executive vice-president of the FAI. Around the same time, Delaney became the focus of a number of news articles.

In the latest episode of The Explainer, we look at the media attention around John Delaney, alongside his achievements in the FAI, how he rose to power within the organisation, and his appearance before an Oireachtas committee next week.

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll are reporter Sean Murray and The42.ie deputy editor Niall Kelly.

You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunesSpotifyAcastPodBeanPodcast Republic, and Stitcher.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Ideas, thoughts, or feedback? Email podcasts@thejournal.ie 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan and contributing reporter Sean Murray and The42.ie deputy editor Niall Kelly. Design by Palash Somani.  

