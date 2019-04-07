The Explainer: Why is John Delaney in the news so much right now?

HE’S NOT A professional sports person, but John Delaney is one of the most well-known names in Irish sport.

The longtime head of the Football Association of Ireland – the FAI – followed in the footsteps of his father Joe to get involved in the organisation. He held the role treasurer of the FAI before moving on to become its chief executive.

However, earlier this month he moved from the role to become executive vice-president of the FAI. Around the same time, Delaney became the focus of a number of news articles.

In the latest episode of The Explainer, we look at the media attention around John Delaney, alongside his achievements in the FAI, how he rose to power within the organisation, and his appearance before an Oireachtas committee next week.

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll are reporter Sean Murray and The42.ie deputy editor Niall Kelly.

