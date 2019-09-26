The Explainer: Why was a Quinn Industrial Holdings director abducted?

ON TUESDAY 17 September, Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney was on his way home from work when he was abducted.

He was then taken to another location where he was savagely assaulted. Lunney was left at the side of the road in Co Cavan sometime before 9pm on the same night.

He had his leg broken, some fingernails ripped out and his neck cut with a blade during the attack.

Gardaí now believe that a gang led by a former IRA member with a string of convictions was behind the planning of the attack.

QIH is a well-known company in Cavan – it was established in 2014 and comprises elements of businessman Sean Quinn’s former businesses. This latest attack was the most severe of a number of incidents which have targeted QIH in recent years. There have been over 70 reported incidents, including arson attacks and bullets being sent to a contractor.

What has been happening with these attacks? Do investigators know why QIH is being targeted? And what do locals think about things have progressed? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s The Explainer podcast.

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio to discuss the issue are reporters Garreth MacNamee and Dominic McGrath, along with Rodney Edwards, deputy editor of The Impartial Reporter.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

