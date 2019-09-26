This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: Why was a Quinn Industrial Holdings director abducted?

In the wake of the recent attack on Kevin Lunney, we look at what has been having in relation to the company.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 5:30 PM
15 minutes ago 1,569 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4824630

ON TUESDAY 17 September, Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney was on his way home from work when he was abducted.

He was then taken to another location where he was savagely assaulted. Lunney was left at the side of the road in Co Cavan sometime before 9pm on the same night.

He had his leg broken, some fingernails ripped out and his neck cut with a blade during the attack.

Gardaí now believe that a gang led by a former IRA member with a string of convictions was behind the planning of the attack. 

QIH is a well-known company in Cavan – it was established in 2014 and comprises elements of businessman Sean Quinn’s former businesses. This latest attack was the most severe of a number of incidents which have targeted QIH in recent years. There have been over 70 reported incidents, including arson attacks and bullets being sent to a contractor. 

What has been happening with these attacks? Do investigators know why QIH is being targeted? And what do locals think about things have progressed? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s The Explainer podcast.

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio to discuss the issue are reporters Garreth MacNamee and Dominic McGrath, along with Rodney Edwards, deputy editor of The Impartial Reporter.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporters were Garreth MacNamee and Dominic McGrath. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie