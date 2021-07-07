#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: What is the mica scandal and how has it affected homeowners?

This week, we talk you through how the mica scandal unfolded, and what it tells us about housing in Ireland.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 524 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5486400

IN MID-JUNE, thousands of people marched on the Dáil to ask the government to do more to help homeowners in Donegal and Mayo who had been impacted by defective mica building blocks.

This wasn’t the first time that mica had come to national attention – in 2014, the government launched a remediation scheme to help people whose homes had been affected by the mineral.

For the past month, the Good Information Project has been exploring housing issues across Ireland. One of these issues is mica, which can leave homes unstable, with huge visible cracks in walls.

This week on The Explainer our reporter Michelle Hennessy – who has been reporting on mica for a number of years – joins presenter Sinéad O’Carroll to explain more about this issue, and why homeowners are asking the government for help. 

Brian Whelan of the Good Information Project also joins the podcast to bring listeners up to date about its housing coverage. Visit this link to take a look at how TGIP has been tackling the huge topic of housing in Ireland.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie