This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: How Patrick Nevin was found guilty in the 'Tinder rape case'

We look at the Patrick Nevin court case which saw him being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 5:00 PM
15 minutes ago 492 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4698145
Image: Collins Courts
Image: Collins Courts

ON MONDAY, PATRICK Nevin was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He had been found guilty of attacking two women in the space of 11 days, after meeting them on Tinder.

He was found guilty of raping one of the women, and sexually assaulting the other. For the rape, he was given a 14-year sentence, with two suspended on a number of conditions. For sexual assault he was sentenced to eight years, which will run concurrently.

Nevin is currently in prison on another term for sexually assaulting another woman who met in similar circumstances to the above women – on Tinder. 

The courts heard that in all of the attacks Nevin would convince the women to meet him for a drive and he would pick them up at their home in a blue BMW. The court heard the women were fearful after the attack because Nevin knew where they lived.

In this week’s podcast, we talk Declan Brennan, managing editor of court reporting service CCC Nuacht, who was present when Nevin sat trial, and Noeline Blackwell, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

They speak to us about the questions this case raises. How unusual was it? How did a change of plea impact the course of the trial? And what can be done to protect users of dating apps from sexual attacks?

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie