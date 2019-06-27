The Explainer: How Patrick Nevin was found guilty in the 'Tinder rape case'

ON MONDAY, PATRICK Nevin was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He had been found guilty of attacking two women in the space of 11 days, after meeting them on Tinder.

He was found guilty of raping one of the women, and sexually assaulting the other. For the rape, he was given a 14-year sentence, with two suspended on a number of conditions. For sexual assault he was sentenced to eight years, which will run concurrently.

Nevin is currently in prison on another term for sexually assaulting another woman who met in similar circumstances to the above women – on Tinder.

The courts heard that in all of the attacks Nevin would convince the women to meet him for a drive and he would pick them up at their home in a blue BMW. The court heard the women were fearful after the attack because Nevin knew where they lived.

In this week’s podcast, we talk Declan Brennan, managing editor of court reporting service CCC Nuacht, who was present when Nevin sat trial, and Noeline Blackwell, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

They speak to us about the questions this case raises. How unusual was it? How did a change of plea impact the course of the trial? And what can be done to protect users of dating apps from sexual attacks?

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan. Design by Palash Somani.