Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 4 March, 2020
The Explainer: Super Tuesday - what is it, how did it go and what will it mean for Trump?

Wondering what Super Tuesday is, and what happened with it last night? We have all the answers.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 6:53 PM
40 minutes ago 1,331 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5033296
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

SUPER TUESDAY HAS come and gone, and it’s impact is already being felt – we’ve a comeback kid and already one hopeful has dropped out(that would be billionaire Michael Bloomberg).

People in 14 states voted for their preferred Democratic candidate, which means that we get a greater sense of who could face Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

But what is Super Tuesday exactly, what states were involved, and what could it mean for Trump?

RTÉ Six One News presenter and former Washington Correspondent Caitríona Perry, TheJournal.ie reporter Rónán Duffy and NUI Galway law lecturer and TheJournal.ie columnist Larry Donnelly join presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio to discuss what Super Tuesday means, what it involves, and what Biden’s ‘comeback’ tells us about Democratic voters.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Ronan Duffy, Caitriona Perry and Larry Donnelly. Design by Palash Somani.

