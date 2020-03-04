The Explainer: Super Tuesday - what is it, how did it go and what will it mean for Trump?

SUPER TUESDAY HAS come and gone, and it’s impact is already being felt – we’ve a comeback kid and already one hopeful has dropped out(that would be billionaire Michael Bloomberg).

People in 14 states voted for their preferred Democratic candidate, which means that we get a greater sense of who could face Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

But what is Super Tuesday exactly, what states were involved, and what could it mean for Trump?

RTÉ Six One News presenter and former Washington Correspondent Caitríona Perry, TheJournal.ie reporter Rónán Duffy and NUI Galway law lecturer and TheJournal.ie columnist Larry Donnelly join presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio to discuss what Super Tuesday means, what it involves, and what Biden’s ‘comeback’ tells us about Democratic voters.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Ronan Duffy, Caitriona Perry and Larry Donnelly. Design by Palash Somani.