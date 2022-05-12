#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 May 2022
The Explainer: What does the election result mean for the future of Northern Ireland?

Listen in to be brought up to speed about the weekend’s seismic election result.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 12 May 2022, 6:30 PM
EVEN IF YOU have just a passing interest in the recent Northern Ireland elections, you’ll know that they were hugely important.

And if you spent the weekend fervently checking the results of which parties won seats and which lost out, you’ll know that it was pretty seismic: Sinn Féin became the largest party, winning the entitlement to nominate a first minister.

There were other very interesting elements too, like the SDLP winning less seats than it would have hoped, and the Alliance proving some might have underestimated what a popular party it is right now.

But things aren’t all running smoothly since – the Assembly at Stormont still hasn’t been resurrected, with the DUP in a standoff about nominating ministers over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

To explain what happened over the election weekend and why it was so important, we’re joined by Dominic McGrath of PA Media (and formerly of this parish) who was in the North covering the elections that weekend. 

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.

Aoife Barry
