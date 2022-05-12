The Explainer: What does the election result mean for the future of Northern Ireland?

EVEN IF YOU have just a passing interest in the recent Northern Ireland elections, you’ll know that they were hugely important.

And if you spent the weekend fervently checking the results of which parties won seats and which lost out, you’ll know that it was pretty seismic: Sinn Féin became the largest party, winning the entitlement to nominate a first minister.

There were other very interesting elements too, like the SDLP winning less seats than it would have hoped, and the Alliance proving some might have underestimated what a popular party it is right now.

Advertisement

But things aren’t all running smoothly since – the Assembly at Stormont still hasn’t been resurrected, with the DUP in a standoff about nominating ministers over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

To explain what happened over the election weekend and why it was so important, we’re joined by Dominic McGrath of PA Media (and formerly of this parish) who was in the North covering the elections that weekend.

Listen here for more:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.