The Explainer: What is happening with inflation and how is it affecting our pockets?

TALK OF INFLATION is a bit scary, but can also be confusing – is it still going up? Why? Are we headed for a recession? What could 2023 look like?

To answer all these questions as we draw 2022 to a close, we decided to turn to an expert.

This week on The Explainer, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by economist and research affiliate with the ESRI John Fitzgerald to look at how inflation is currently impacting our lives.

He talks us through what the situation is with inflation right now and the factors affecting it; how the climate and Ukraine will determine what 2023 looks like; and whether prices going up is gouging or a fair reflection of things as they are.

Listen to The Explainer

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.