The Explainer: WTF is happening with Brexit right now?

We round it all up for you on the latest episode of our podcast.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 7:30 PM
42 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4866194

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER heap of Brexit news. Sometimes, there’s so much happening with Brexit that it’s hard to keep up.

So if you’re still wondering ‘what was Super Saturday?’, ‘Who is this Letwin fella?’ or ‘is there going to be a general election in the UK anytime soon?’, we’re here to answer your questions. 

We’re looking at what’s been going on with Brexit over the past week, to bring you right up to speed. 

Joining presenter Sinéad O’Carroll in studio to discuss all things Brexit are our reporters Gráinne Ní Aodha and Rónán Duffy. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android

Listen on Spotify


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporters were Gráinne Ní Aodha and Rónán Duffy. Design by Palash Somani.

