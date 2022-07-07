#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 July 2022
The Explainer: Why are energy prices still going up?

Listen in to our interview with Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie to find out more.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 6:00 PM
THE ARRIVAL OF a gas or electricity bill has become something to dread over the past year.

Every few months there has been an announcement from an energy supplier about a hike in their rates. Just last Friday, Electric Ireland announced the second jump in its electricity and gas prices in just three months – but no matter who you get your energy from, you’re paying more now than ever.

As inflation has been impacting on the cost of living, and on the cost of energy, things have been compounded by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine. 

Added to that is Ireland’s dependence on fossil fuels, meaning the country is affected by changes in prices for oil or gas. The government has attempted to help, by giving a €200 electricity credit earlier this year, but pressure is on for it to give another credit before 2022 is over.

So, why are electricity prices still going up at such an intense rate, and what can be done about it?

To answer that question, presenter Aoife Barry is joined by Daragh Cassidy from the price comparison site Bonkers.ie on this week’s podcast. 

Listen here for more:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Emer Moreau.

