The Explainer: Ireland's Love/Hate relationship with the USC

IN BUDGET 2024, we saw the biggest change to the USC in years, with the 4.5% rate cut to 4%.

In what’s dubbed the “much-hated USC”, the tax on income has been at the forefront of many debates on taxation in Ireland for a number of years.

We talk to Barra Roantree, assistant professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin about the history of the USC and how it works in the broader taxation system in Ireland. He also gives us his first reactions to the new measures to Budget 2024.

Why is the USC hated so much? Could it ever realistically be scrapped? What are the arguments for and against it?

Find out this week on this episode of The Explainer.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Christine Bohan, senior media producer Nicky Ryan, producer Muiris O’Cearbhaill and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.