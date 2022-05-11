5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID: Face masks will no longer be mandatory on flights in Europe from next week, EU authorities have said.
2. #NMH: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he wouldn’t rule out changes to the plans for the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before it returns to Cabinet next week.
3. #WEST BANK: Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a respected veteran of the Al Jazeera network, was shot dead today as she covered an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.
4. #NI PROTOCOL: Boris Johnson reiterated his threat to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, warning the European Union that the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the post-Brexit deal.
5. #UKRAINE: The Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region today said they plan to appeal to President Vladimir Putin for the region to become part of Russia.
