5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: Face masks will no longer be mandatory on flights in Europe from next week, EU authorities have said.

2. #NMH: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he wouldn’t rule out changes to the plans for the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) before it returns to Cabinet next week.

3. #WEST BANK: Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a respected veteran of the Al Jazeera network, was shot dead today as she covered an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

Advertisement

4. #NI PROTOCOL: Boris Johnson reiterated his threat to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, warning the European Union that the Good Friday Agreement is more important than the post-Brexit deal.

5. #UKRAINE: The Moscow-installed authorities in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region today said they plan to appeal to President Vladimir Putin for the region to become part of Russia.