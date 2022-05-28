Listen to new Good Information Podcast episodes on China, the housing crisis and the future of work

THIS WEEK WE published three new episodes of The Good Information Podcast, revisiting our reporting from three topics crucial to the future of Ireland.

The second episode of The Good Information Podcast looks at the changes that have been made to Ireland’s working culture as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our research found that Irish workers heavily favour some form of hybrid working as a future model, and that things are very unlikely to go back to their pre-2020 norms. Will this result in a great migration out of Irish cities as people work remotely? How will it affect industries where working from home simply isn’t an option?

Ireland’s relationship with China is still taking shape, and it is one that is being closely guided by our involvement in the European Union. As investment, trade and cultural ties between the two blocs deepen, the EU will seek to exercise some influence over China’s human rights violations.

As things stand, Irish people do not trust the Chinese government led by Xi Jinping, but they also believe it will soon be the most powerful nation on earth. Where does this impasse leave us? How involved is China in Ireland’s economy already? And what power do we have in this relationship?

The fourth episode of The Good Information Podcast looks at one of the most intractable issues facing Irish people: the housing crisis. Homelessness has increased by over 23% compared to this time last year and prices continue to climb while the rental market remains bare. So what is and is being done to address this catastrophic state of affairs? This episode of The Good Information Podcast will fill you in.

Next week we’ll be releasing Episodes 5-7 of The Good Information Podcast, looking at public transport, Ireland’s role in the space race, and migration.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.