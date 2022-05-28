#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 28 May 2022
Advertisement

Listen to new Good Information Podcast episodes on China, the housing crisis and the future of work

The Good Information Podcast has plenty for you to listen to this weekend.

By Carl Kinsella Saturday 28 May 2022, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,593 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5775648

THIS WEEK WE published three new episodes of The Good Information Podcast, revisiting our reporting from three topics crucial to the future of Ireland.

The second episode of The Good Information Podcast looks at the changes that have been made to Ireland’s working culture as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Our research found that Irish workers heavily favour some form of hybrid working as a future model, and that things are very unlikely to go back to their pre-2020 norms. Will this result in a great migration out of Irish cities as people work remotely? How will it affect industries where working from home simply isn’t an option? 

Ireland’s relationship with China is still taking shape, and it is one that is being closely guided by our involvement in the European Union. As investment, trade and cultural ties between the two blocs deepen, the EU will seek to exercise some influence over China’s human rights violations.

As things stand, Irish people do not trust the Chinese government led by Xi Jinping, but they also believe it will soon be the most powerful nation on earth. Where does this impasse leave us? How involved is China in Ireland’s economy already? And what power do we have in this relationship?

 The fourth episode of The Good Information Podcast looks at one of the most intractable issues facing Irish people: the housing crisis. Homelessness has increased by over 23% compared to this time last year and prices continue to climb while the rental market remains bare. So what is and is being done to address this catastrophic state of affairs? This episode of The Good Information Podcast will fill you in.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Next week we’ll be releasing Episodes 5-7 of The Good Information Podcast, looking at public transport, Ireland’s role in the space race, and migration.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie