The Good Information Podcast: How close are we to a United Ireland?

This episode takes a look at the work we did around the idea of a shared island. Journal Media managing editor Susan Daly talks you through the key questions hovering over the island of Ireland as we head into crucial moment in Ireland’s history. With questions of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol further fracturing politics in the north, are we moving more rapidly towards a shared island?

How can both nations integrate their pension, education, healthcare and political systems? What is the official mechanism by which a referendum could be brought about? Just how broad is the support for a United Ireland?

Listen now to get a deeper understanding of the core questions facing the prospect of a United Ireland.

