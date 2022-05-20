#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

The Good Information Podcast: How close are we to a United Ireland?

The Good Information Project is launching its own podcast.

By Carl Kinsella Friday 20 May 2022, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,976 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5761965

THE OPENING EPISODE of The Good Information Podcast, our brand new 15-part series, is available now.

This episode takes a look at the work we did around the idea of a shared island. Journal Media managing editor Susan Daly talks you through the key questions hovering over the island of Ireland as we head into crucial moment in Ireland’s history. With questions of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol further fracturing politics in the north, are we moving more rapidly towards a shared island?

How can both nations integrate their pension, education, healthcare and political systems? What is the official mechanism by which a referendum could be brought about? Just how broad is the support for a United Ireland? 

Listen now to get a deeper understanding of the core questions facing the prospect of a United Ireland. 

You can listen to The Good Information Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie