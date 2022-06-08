The Good Information Podcast: Brexit - how it will continue to affect us

THOUGH IT’S NOW nearly six years since the United Kingdom’s fateful decision to leave the European Union, the ramifications continue to be felt on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Even now, Northern Ireland has been struck by a deadlock based on a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol, a disagreement that threatens to undermine the hard-won peace enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

It may come in and out of the news cycle, but Brexit and the changed dynamic between Ireland, the UK and the EU is unlikely to disappear any time soon. Instead, it will continue to cause confusion and consternation among parties on every side of the divide.

This episode of The Good Information Podcast explores where we’re at right now, how Brexit has changed Ireland and its relationship with Great Britain, and what we can expect from the future.

You can catch up with previous episodes of The Good Information Podcast here, and check out all of our reporting on Brexit here.

