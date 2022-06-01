The Good Information Podcast: How do Ireland and the EU figure into the space race?

WE MIGHT NOT think that Ireland is involved in the space race, but through our participation in the European Space Association, we have more skin in the game than it may first appear.

Not only that, but many private companies and university research teams are involved in the broader efforts of space exploration. The latest episode of The Good Information Podcast looks at Ireland’s unlikely involvement in the global space race, as well as the Irish public’s hesitant attitude towards space travel.

Climate change, new discoveries and billionaire space jaunts have re-energised talk of exploring the celestial frontiers, but where are Ireland and the EU in all of this? Host Susan Daly speaks to The Journal contributor CJ McKinney about the facts and figures underpinning Ireland’s place in the galaxy at large.

