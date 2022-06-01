#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 June 2022
The Good Information Podcast: How do Ireland and the EU figure into the space race?

Ireland is playing a bigger role in international space exploration than you might think.

By Carl Kinsella Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 10:23 AM
313 Views 5 Comments
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

WE MIGHT NOT think that Ireland is involved in the space race, but through our participation in the European Space Association, we have more skin in the game than it may first appear.

Not only that, but many private companies and university research teams are involved in the broader efforts of space exploration. The latest episode of The Good Information Podcast looks at Ireland’s unlikely involvement in the global space race, as well as the Irish public’s hesitant attitude towards space travel.

Climate change, new discoveries and billionaire space jaunts have re-energised talk of exploring the celestial frontiers, but where are Ireland and the EU in all of this? Host Susan Daly speaks to The Journal contributor CJ McKinney about the facts and figures underpinning Ireland’s place in the galaxy at large.

You can catch up with previous episodes of The Good Information Podcast here, and check out all of our reporting on the space race here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

