The Good Information Podcast: The Irish language - how we can help it to thrive

Most people want to speak and hear the language, so whose responsibility is it to help it grow?

By Carl Kinsella Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 9:05 AM
THOUGH THERE ARE very few Irish people who speak the Irish language daily, there is widespread enthusiasm for better integrating our native tongue into everyday life. 

From live events to independent polling to original reporting, The Good Information Project’s coverage of the Irish language painted a very hopeful picture of what the future of An Ghaeilge could look like. 

However, getting the Irish language to thrive – rather than merely survive – is a challenge we must rise to meet. There is great demand for more outlets that would allow everybody to engage with the language at their own pace, and for more housing to be made available to reinvigorate Gaeltacht areas. 

In this episode of The Good Information Podcast, we reflect on the lessons learned from shining a spotlight on Gaeltacht issues and attitudes towards the Irish language, and look at what more can be done to help grow the language.

You can catch up with previous episodes of The Good Information Podcast here, and check out all of our reporting on the Irish language here.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

