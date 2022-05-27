The Journal and Noteworthy receive 15 nominations for Justice Media Awards

THE JOURNAL AND its investigative platform Noteworthy have received 15 nominations across nine categories of the Justice Media Awards announced today.

The awards recognise outstanding print, broadcast and online journalism that contributes to the public’s understanding of justice, the legal system and legal issues.

TheJournal.ie team received four nominations in the daily print and online journalism category.

Rónán Duffy received two nominations in the category, for ‘FactCheck: Does Irish law allow for ‘gender selection abortions’? and ‘FactFind: How could a border poll happen?’

Stephen McDermott was nominated for his story ‘A crisis in FOI’: How Zapponegate highlighted crucial flaws in Ireland’s transparency legislation about legislation around Freedom of Information requests.

Maria Delaney and Garreth MacNamee were jointly nominated for their investigation titled ‘Eight teens were kicking him’: Violent bike and scooter thefts up 65% last year.

In the Sunday print and online category Niall Sargent was nominated for the Noteworthy investigation ENDANGERED SPECIES: Can Ireland halt the decline of its precious biodiversity?

He was also nominated for court reporting for PEAT’S SAKE: Why have authorities failed to tackle unlicensed industrial peat extraction? along with Orla Ryan for ‘We’ve been totally vindicated’: State admits rights of Mother & Baby Home survivors were breached.

She was also nominated for the human rights and social justice reporting category for her story Department ‘in breach of EU law’ unless it gives health records to Mother and Baby Home survivors.

Maria Delaney and Michelle Hennessy featured in the same category for their investigation named Revolving door’: Traveller women imprisoned for minor offences such as driving without tax.

Three journalists were nominated for the human rights and social justice reporting broadcast category for an episode of The Explainer podcast.

The Explainer: What is the government’s radical new plan for Direct Provision? shed light on the government’s white paper for ending Direct Provision and was presented by Sinéad O’Carroll, and produced by Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Lauren Boland was nominated for the climate reporting category for her story ‘Failing to act would have grave consequences’: Proposed carbon budget charts new climate path about the government’s plan to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030.

Niall Sargent was nominated under the same category for TROUBLED WATERS: Are salmon fish farms harming our marine ecosystem? an investigative series on salmon farm licenses.

Lauren Boland was nominated for both Newcomer of the Year and the award for International Justice Reporting for ‘Weeping for this country’: Struggle continues in Hungary as Ireland joins Europe in stance against anti-LGBT+ bill as well as for her coverage of legislation in Hungary, and climate legislation in Ireland.

Jane Moore received a nomination for a collaborative work she produced as a student in DCU titled Two years on: Ireland is ‘failing to act in spirit’ of agreement to help women escaping domestic violence alongside Kinga Piotrowska, Natasha Lynch, Shauna Ledwidge and Carenza Rock.

The 31st annual Justice Media Awards will take place in Blackhall Place, Dublin on Wednesday 22 June.