Poll: What's your favourite box of chocolates over Christmas?

It’s a question many will face over Christmas.
A RECENT POST on social media has raised an age-old query, one which will face many families as they settle in for Christmas.

If not Milky Way, then how about Mars in your box of Celebrations? Is the spread of each evenly distributed? And what about the oft neglected Bounty bar?

Charlie Murphy showed his own findings on X, previously known as Twitter, revealing that out of approximately 65.25 sweets per tub, up to 11 of these are Mars bars -the highest. At the other end of the scale, there was an average of six caramel bars per box.

So with this in mind, we’re asking you: What’s your favourite box of chocolates at Christmas?


Poll Results:

Something else (144)
Celebrations (116)
Quality Street (96)
Roses (83)
Heroes (81)





