Poll: When was the last time you took a Covid test?

ONE OF THE country’s major unions has warned of the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals, calling for early intervention to put a halt to infection.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that early intervention is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals.
It follows the detection of a new variant, called Eris, in Ireland last week.
So today we’re asking: When was the last time you took a Covid test?
