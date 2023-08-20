Advertisement

Poll: When was the last time you took a Covid test?
A new variant, Eris, was detected in Ireland last week.
12.0k
33
1 hour ago

ONE OF THE country’s major unions has warned of the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals, calling for early intervention to put a halt to infection. 

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that early intervention is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals.

It follows the detection of a new variant, called Eris, in Ireland last week.

So today we’re asking: When was the last time you took a Covid test?


Poll Results:

More than six months ago (759)
In the past few weeks (217)
More than a month ago (205)
This week (202)
I can't remember/I've never tested myself (176)





