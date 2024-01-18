Ahead of a big electoral year, sign up to The Journal's newsletter on fake news and misinformation

Advertisement
HAVE YOU EVER wondered how The Journal’s fact-checkers tackle disinformation? Do you want to get ahead of fake news before it reaches you?

Every month, our FactCheck team sends a newsletter that explains how misinformation spreads in Ireland and further afield, and how alternative facts take hold. 

This year, our fact-checkers will be focusing on claims about the two constitutional referendums in March and the European and local elections this summer, as well as examining what’s being said on topics like migration, climate change, global conflicts and the EU.

We’ll look at the types of misinformation that are being shared, where they’re coming from, and what the latest trends are in fact-checking – including on how we’re dealing with new problems like content generated by Artificial Intelligence.

Hopefully you’ll come away each month feeling a bit more knowledgeable about the world of fake news, and how to stop yourself from believing in bad information.

