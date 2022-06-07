Invitation to The Journal Live event in Galway: The EU and You

#Open journalism No news is bad news

By Carl Kinsella Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 2:45 PM
THE GOOD INFORMATION Project is giving readers a rare chance to uncover the inner-workings of the European Parliament and get to grips with how best to make the EU work for them.

Next week, in the Pálás Cinema in Galway, we will be hosting a free, live and in-person event featuring Maria Walsh MEP and Chris MacManus MEP to share what they have learned since joining the European Parliament.

With engagement from the audience, we will explore questions with a particular focus on young people, such as what benefits are there to being an EU citizen? How can we affect the kind of change that will yield better outcomes in our daily lives? What kind of EU does the younger generation expect to see in the future?

Our panel will also be joined by Ciarán O’Driscoll, a research and policy officer at the European Movement Ireland, to give his perspective on the current relationship between Ireland and Europe, and how it can be expected to evolve over the next few years. 

The discussion will be hosted by Emmy Coffey Nguyen, Ireland’s Alternate Citizen Representative to the Conference on the Future of Europe, and will welcome questions and participation from the audience. The event will take place between 2pm and 3.30pm on Tuesday, 13 June. You can register for free here

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

