Students and recent graduates: The Journal is offering a paid Google News Initiative fellowship this summer

FOR THE SIXTH year in a row, The Journal is offering a paid fellowship to help a student or recent graduate gain valuable work experience and kick-start a career in the news.

We’re one of 30 newsrooms across Europe working with the Google News Initiative and the European Journalism Centre to provide an eight-week paid fellowship between July and September.

This year, we’re specifically looking for a student to work on breaking news.

The Journal is one of the most-read online news publications in Ireland. As you should know if you’re reading this, the site is a smart mixture of breaking news, original stories, and in-depth reporting which explains and gives context to the big news stories of the day. Our goal is to provide trusted, useful, agenda-setting news to a smartphone-first audience.

We’re looking for a Student Fellow who knows a lot about the news and who is a fluent and fast writer. We want someone who is comfortable reporting a breaking news story – including everything from the headline to the image and the SEO – but can also go deeper on the news of the day and write a great explainer or a factcheck too. And, of course, original stories will always be welcomed.

The Journal has a great track record when it comes to internships and the successful Student Fellow will be expected to be a trusted part of the newsroom. On a regular daily shift, you will be writing stories, attending markings (depending on the Covid situation) and pitching ideas.

We will train you in how a 24/7 newsroom works over the eight weeks: from writing smart, well-reported stories in our house style, to using social media platforms to distribute your work, to covering massive breaking news stories, this will be a fast-paced placement.

Our ideal candidate will be an all-rounder who knows a lot about the news and has examples of prior work that demonstrates their abilities and interest in journalism.

The fellowship will last for eight weeks between July and September– we’re flexible on the dates – and depending on the Covid situation at the time can either be remote, working from our newsroom in Dublin city centre, or a mixture of the two.

To be eligible you must be 18 years of age or older and either expected to graduate from higher education in 2022 or to have graduated already in 2020 or 2021. You must either be from Ireland or else living/studying here, and you must be legally allowed to work in Ireland. Full eligibility details can be seen here.

The deadline is 11pm on Tuesday 15 March, and you can apply here. Best of luck from all of us in the newsroom.