The Journal and Noteworthy reporters nominated for Irish Red Cross Journalism Excellence Award

REPORTERS FROM The Journal and Noteworthy have been nominated as finalists in the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards for Journalism Excellence.

The prestigious award honours journalists who cover a range of humanitarian issues or who are committed to highlighting social injustices happening in Ireland or abroad.

The Journal’s News Correspondent Órla Ryan, Senior Media Producer Nicky Ryan and Editor Sineád O’Carroll are nominated for their work on the Redacted Lives podcast.

The six-part documentary series is about mother and baby homes, telling the stories of women and children who passed through the system.

The series was released across six weeks in November and December. If you missed it, you can catch up on all episodes here.

Noteworthy’s Editor Maria Delaney, Filipino freelance multimedia journalist Geela Garcia and Irish freelance journalist Louise Lawless are nominated for their work on an ambitious investigative series called Hands on Deck exposing the ongoing exploitation of migrant workers in the Irish fishing industry.

“The aim of the Irish Red Cross Awards is to highlight the incredible and selfless efforts of people throughout Ireland who have gone out of their way to help those in urgent need – regardless of whether they are fleeing war or are struggling to cope within their own local community,” Irish Red Cross secretary general Deirdre Garvey said.

“We feel strongly that in this age of increasing conflict and devastation be it natural or man-made, we all need to focus squarely on the crucial need for unit, humanity, impartial support and volunteer service in aid of others. There simply is no other way forward,” Garvey said.