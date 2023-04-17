Poll: Do you believe that horse racing should be banned?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THIS WEEKEND, 118 animal rights protestors were arrested for demonstrating at Aintree Racecourse.
Over the course of the UK’s Grand National weekend, three different horses – Hill 16, Dark Raven and Special Envoye – died while racing. PETA estimates that somewhere between 700 and 800 racehorses die each near due to injury.
Horse racing remains tremendously popular in Ireland, and Horse Racing Ireland receives €72.8m in government funding as of last year’s budget.
Nevertheless, there are those who believe that the sport does more harm than good. Today we want to know… Do you think horse racing should be banned?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site