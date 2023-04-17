Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Do you believe that horse racing should be banned?
Three horses died at the Grand National in the UK last weekend.
4.2k
10
32 minutes ago

THIS WEEKEND, 118 animal rights protestors were arrested for demonstrating at Aintree Racecourse. 

Over the course of the UK’s Grand National weekend, three different horses – Hill 16, Dark Raven and Special Envoye – died while racing. PETA estimates that somewhere between 700 and 800 racehorses die each near due to injury.

Horse racing remains tremendously popular in Ireland, and Horse Racing Ireland receives €72.8m in government funding as of last year’s budget. 

Nevertheless, there are those who believe that the sport does more harm than good. Today we want to know… Do you think horse racing should be banned?


Poll Results:

No, horse-racing is fine (402)
Horse racing should be banned (148)
I don't know enough about it (70)



