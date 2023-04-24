Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 24 April 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Shutterstock/Wirestock Creators
# Your Say
Poll: Do you like cherry blossoms?
Cherry blossom season is in full swing.
3.0k
3
28 minutes ago

SOMETIMES WITH ALL that’s going on in the world, it’s best to ponder a more low-stakes question.

Today’s poll is very, very simple. As Ireland officially enters cherry blossom season, we want to know how cherry blossoms make you feel.

It would seem intuitive that the flowers are a pleasant reminder of spring and thus should be universally adored, but it has come to our attention that some people hate cherry blossoms for falling on their windshields, into their prams and other various inconvenient locations.

So without wanting to prejudice the results any further, we invite you to tell us… How do cherry blossoms make you feel?


Poll Results:

Cherry blossoms make me feel happy (498)
I feel nothing when I see cherry blossoms (25)
Cherry blossoms are a source of frustration in my life (17)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     