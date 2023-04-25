Poll: Are you vaccinated against measles?

A NEW REPORT published by the European Centre for Disease Control has found that Ireland has one of the lowest rates of immunisation against measles in Europe.

Ireland continued to register measles cases as recently as last year, despite 19 EEA countries having eliminated endemic measles.

The HSE recommends that the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is given to babies at 12 months, with a second dose administered at four or five years of age.

In 2022, adults aged above 20 years accounted for 26% of the reported Irish measles cases, 72% of whom were unvaccinated.

