Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 25 April 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Are you vaccinated against measles?
Ireland has failed to eliminate endemic measles.
2.1k
8
33 minutes ago

A NEW REPORT published by the European Centre for Disease Control has found that Ireland has one of the lowest rates of immunisation against measles in Europe.

Ireland continued to register measles cases as recently as last year, despite 19 EEA countries having eliminated endemic measles.

The HSE recommends that the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is given to babies at 12 months, with a second dose administered at four or five years of age.

In 2022, adults aged above 20 years accounted for 26% of the reported Irish measles cases, 72% of whom were unvaccinated.

Today we want to know… Are you vaccinated against measles?


Poll Results:

I am vaccinated against measles (480)
I have no idea (89)
I am not vaccinated against measles (66)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     