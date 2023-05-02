Poll: Would you be happy for your pharmacist to treat minor ailments?

THE GOVERNMENT HAS confirmed that it is exploring a scheme that would allow pharmacists to treat ‘minor ailments’.

Speaking about the plan in Dáil Éireann last week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “The intention is to enable eligible patients to attend their local community pharmacist for assessment and treatment for a number of identified ailments rather than initially having to attend the GP to obtain a prescription.”

Donnelly said that discussions were underway between the Department and HSE as to which conditions would be included in the scheme. The proposal has been welcomed by the President of the Irish Pharmacy Union.

Today we want to know… Would you be happy to see your pharmacist for assessment and treatment for minor ailments?

