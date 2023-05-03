Poll: Should the sale of vapes be banned in Ireland?

THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT announced yesterday that it would crack down on the sale of vapes by convenience stores and retailers.

The move is part of a raft of anti-smoking measures as the Australian government seeks to prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine, health minister Mark Butler said yesterday.

Among the other policy changes are plans to make it easier to get a vape prescription for therapeutic use, a reduction in available flavours and colours, and replacing branded packaging with pharmaceutical-style packaging.

Vapes are widely available in Ireland, and the HSE warns that vape us can cause “nicotine dependence, injuries – for example, from defective e-cigarette batteries, poisoning and exposure to toxins, and changes to how your heart, lungs and other organs normally work”.

