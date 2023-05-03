Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 3 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Shutterstock/Romantik89
# Your Say
Poll: Should the sale of vapes be banned in Ireland?
Australia is set to ban vapes from general sale.
7.0k
26
1 hour ago

THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT announced yesterday that it would crack down on the sale of vapes by convenience stores and retailers. 

The move is part of a raft of anti-smoking measures as the Australian government seeks to prevent the next generation from becoming addicted to nicotine, health minister Mark Butler said yesterday. 

Among the other policy changes are plans to make it easier to get a vape prescription for therapeutic use, a reduction in available flavours and colours, and replacing branded packaging with pharmaceutical-style packaging. 

Vapes are widely available in Ireland, and the HSE warns that vape us can cause “nicotine dependence, injuries – for example, from defective e-cigarette batteries, poisoning and exposure to toxins, and changes to how your heart, lungs and other organs normally work”. 

Today we want to know… Do you think there should be a ban on selling vapes?


Poll Results:

Yes, vapes should be banned from general sale (845)
No (347)
I'm not sure  (69)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
26
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     