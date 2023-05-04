Poll: Are you in favour of the automatic-enrolment pension scheme?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
WILL YOU OPT out?
This week the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection published a report containing 21 recommendations for Government plans to develop an auto-enrolment pension scheme that would apply to around 750,000 workers between the ages of 23 and 60.
The government is currently preparing to put forward legislation for a universal pension scheme for everyone earning over a certain amount, which would see employee contributions matched by their employer, with a further top-up from the State.
Workers will be able to opt out of the scheme.
Today we want to know… Are you favour of an automatic-enrolment pension scheme?
