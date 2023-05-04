Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Are you in favour of the automatic-enrolment pension scheme?
Government is currently considering recommendations regarding the plan.
6.1k
10
1 hour ago

WILL YOU OPT out?

This week the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection published a report containing 21 recommendations for Government plans to develop an auto-enrolment pension scheme that would apply to around 750,000 workers between the ages of 23 and 60.

The government is currently preparing to put forward legislation for a universal pension scheme for everyone earning over a certain amount, which would see employee contributions matched by their employer, with a further top-up from the State.

Workers will be able to opt out of the scheme. 

Today we want to know… Are you favour of an automatic-enrolment pension scheme?


Poll Results:

I already have a pension but think it's a good idea (656)
I'm in favour of it and will use it (422)
I'm not sure (104)
I will opt out of it (68)
I already have a pension but think it's a bad idea (49)





