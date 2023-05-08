Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Do you care who takes over as host of the Late Late Show?
Who will be the new Tubs?
1 hour ago

THE SEARCH FOR Ryan Tubridy’s successor as host of the Late Late Show continues. 

Many of the high-profile prospective replacements, such as Claire Byrne, Sarah McInerney and Miriam O’Callaghan, have all publicly ruled themselves out of the Friday night slot. 

Chief among the names that remain in the ring are Brendan O’Connor and Patrick Kielty, though there is little suggestion that anyone is going to be announced in the immediate future. 

RTÉ’s landmark chat show is one of the longest-running talk shows in the world, but as of this moment, it seems the broadcaster is struggling to find a host who wants the job. Today we want to know… Do you care who hosts the Late Late Show?


Poll Results:

I don't care (1000)
I care, but I want it to be someone else (160)
I'm Team Patrick Kielty (149)
I'm Team Brendan O'Connor (137)




Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
