Poll: Should all senior GAA games be free-to-air?

OVER THE LAST two weekends, GAA fans have expressed irritation that certain high-profile clashes have only been accessible via the GAAGO paid streaming service.

Following the decision to host Tipperary-Cork and Clare-Limerick on the online platform, many fans have questioned whether current system of GAA broadcasting could be improved upon.

This discussion was compounded by Virgin Media claiming that they were never approached to host any live GAA games, and instead that broadcasting rights were automatically shared between RTÉ and GAAGO, in which RTÉ has a 50% stake.

“When Sky Television decided not to renew its GAA rights, the GAA did not approach other broadcasters to ascertain whether they would be interested in broadcasting these games but arbitrarily decided to put them behind a paywall,” Virgin Media said in their statement yesterday.

Today we want to know if you think all GAA games should be available free-to-air.

