Poll: Should New Zealand be allowed to enter the Eurovision?

NEW ZEALAND IS pushing to be the fourth country outside of Eurasia to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Israel have competed in the Eurovision since 1973, permitted to do so as a member of the European Broadcasting Union. Australia has been eligible for the contest since 2015, though it is accepted that if the Australian act were to win, the next year’s finals would not be held down under.

Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Jordan and Libya, are also eligible to compete at Eurovision, though they haven’t yet. Morocco competed just once, in 1980.

Speaking this week, European Union Ambassador to Aotearoa/New Zealand Nina Obermaier said: “It’s a very exciting event. It’s watched by 200 million people worldwide. It’s a celebration of diversity and music and culture, and New Zealand should be a part of it.”

Kiwi musician Joseph Moore has also weighed in, saying: “Normally, I wouldn’t demand that New Zealand get allowed into every single thing that’s only for Europeans if they broke the rules for Australians, why can’t they do it for us?”

