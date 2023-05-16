Poll: Do you know the Building Energy Rating (BER) of your home?

A NEW SURVEY by property agents Savills found that out of 1,000 respondents, six of ten don’t know the BER rating of their homes, and just over a third believe they can’t afford to improve their rating.

A Building Energy Rating (BER) certificate rates your home’s energy performance on a scale between A and G. An A rating indicates the house is performing as well as possible by metrics such as CO2 emissions, and running costs for things like water and space heating.

SEAL (Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland) say a G-rated property can produce 20 times the CO2 of an A-rated property.

Today we want to know… do you know the Building Energy Rating of your home?

