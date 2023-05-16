Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 16 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Do you know the Building Energy Rating (BER) of your home?
What’s your rating?
5.1k
12
1 hour ago

A NEW SURVEY by property agents Savills found that out of 1,000 respondents, six of ten don’t know the BER rating of their homes, and just over a third believe they can’t afford to improve their rating. 

A Building Energy Rating (BER) certificate rates your home’s energy performance on a scale between A and G. An A rating indicates the house is performing as well as possible by metrics such as CO2 emissions, and running costs for things like water and space heating.

SEAL (Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland) say a G-rated property can produce 20 times the CO2 of an A-rated property.

Today we want to know… do you know the Building Energy Rating of your home?


Poll Results:

Yes, it's a C or better (740)
I don't know (652)
Yes, it's a D or worse (230)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     